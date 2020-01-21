advertisement

The staff of a bicycle shop were threatened during a theft which was caught by CCTV.

Martin Webster has owned Websters Cycles at Leicester Road, near Wigston for 27 years, and had left the store to make a delivery when this happened.

He told LeicestershireLive that his two service personnel saw a man enter the store at around 4 p.m. and go straight to the turbo-trainers – a device that allows a person to cycle in a stationary position.

Shortly thereafter, two other men entered the store and stood at the desk distracting one of the workers.

The second employee was on the phone in another part of the store and was talking to a supplier.

Websters cycle shop theft. Two of the thieves enter the store

The first man to enter the store then grabbed a £ 760 turbo-coach and stood behind a display case.

“He was obviously waiting to go out with him,” said Mr. Webster.

“A staff member saw him run to the door and tried to stop him. Then one of the men said he would stab him.”

However, at no time did staff see any of the three perpetrators’ weapons despite the reported threat, he added.

One of the men grabbed another of the turbo trainers and also headed for the door.

The incident was filmed on CCTV that the owner posted on his company’s Facebook page and was shared more than 300 times.

“It looked like they had a car waiting outside,” said Webster. “Fortunately, one of them dropped a turbo trainer, so we got one, but the one he got was the most expensive in the store.

“They went straight to them, so it looked like they had seen them in the store before.”

Websters cycle shop theft. Staff member wrapped away while three run errands with goods from store

No one was injured in the incident and no damage was done to the store, said Webster.

A Leicestershire police spokesperson said: “We were called at 4:05 p.m.

“Three men entered the store and were aggressive towards the staff members.

“They took two turbo trainers and one was thrown nearby and recovered.”

Anyone with information can call the police at 101.

.

