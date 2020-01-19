advertisement

Rob McElhenny’s new Apple TV + series “Mythic Quest”, in which he plays a rough video game developer, looks and feels like the other comedy in which McElhenny has played the leading role for 14 years: “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”. But on Sunday McElhenny explained how different the two will be.

“Sunny” because it takes place in the satire, we created these characters that are said to be cartoon characters with live action. We really wanted to do something different, ”he said on Sunday during the Television Critics Association press tour. “Yes, we wanted it to be funny, but the characters really felt like real people. It felt like a real work environment. “

McElhenny was a co-producer of the comedy with Charlie Day, his co-star “Sunny”, and executive producer Megan Ganz. The series was extended on Sunday for a second season.

Also read: Steven Spielberg’s ‘Amazing Stories’ Restart Premiere at Apple – Here’s Your First Look (Photo)

“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” follows a team of video game developers who are facing the challenges of a popular video game. In addition to McElhenney, who acts as creative director of the fictional company, Ian Grimm, the cast also includes F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch and Jessie Ennis.

Hornsby, another “Sunny” alum that appears in the series, explained to him a bigger cosmetic difference.

“I can show my actual face, but the time for chair and makeup is about the same,” he said. On “Sunny” he plays David “Rickity Crickit” Mara, a former high school classmate of the Paddy’s pub gang who eventually becomes a broken homeless man. “It’s a very different character and I’m looking forward to people seeing him. This show has a good heart.”

McElhenney also said that he will do “Sunny” for as long as people want. “We’ll just do it forever.”

