advertisement

Rob Lowe said his Netflix film “Holiday in the Wild” attracted more viewers to the streaming platform than Martin Scorsese’s Oscar nominee “The Irishman”.

“I just made a film for Netflix that was the first film they had,” Lowe said on Monday during the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, California, when asked if he would rather attend streaming shows than want to work on network TV. “A little silly Christmas elephant film and it hit – take this Martin Scorsese.”

Lowe didn’t give exact numbers – TheWrap asked Netflix to verify Lowe’s claim – but “The Irishman,” Scorsese’s three-hour mob epic, drew 13.2 million viewers in the first five days, according to Nielsen. The average audience per minute is more than “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Film” (8.2 million) and less than “Bird Box” (16.9 million).

advertisement

The gangster film, which runs for 3 hours and 29 minutes, was released on November 27 in the streaming service. It opened in cinemas on November 1, but Netflix generally doesn’t report box office numbers – or streaming viewership numbers, for that matter. Per Netflix, it was seen by more than 26 million accounts in the first week (Netflix counts a view once someone has seen 70% of a show or movie).

“Vacation in the Wild” was released on November 1st.

There’s more to come …

advertisement