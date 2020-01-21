advertisement

Sunday’s NFC championship game between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers was one of the few Duds among the exciting NFL stoppage times. The 49ers took the lead early, mainly due to a punishing game and relentless defense that prevented packers from ever making the competition competitive.

The viewers searched for sources of interest and entertainment during the program. And by the end of the second quarter, Fox was unintentionally a target for ridicule that Twitter could possibly leave behind.

During its years of post-season coverage of baseball and soccer, the network has often shown celebrities in the audience who happen to be in upcoming Fox dramas and comedies. Even if it’s obvious and sometimes irritating, it’s a sneaky way to promote network programming – which is an important reason why (besides TV ratings, of course) these outlets buy live sporting events, right?

advertisement

After Fox premiered 9-1-1: Lone Star after the NFC title game, the network used series star Rob Lowe in the seats of the Levi Stadium for a photo opportunity during a break in the action. Whether it was an attempt to fit into the crowd with a hat or an attempt to be seen as a neutral viewer, Lowe wore a hat with the NFL logo. No packers or 49ers loyalty here. Lowe was apparently a fan of the product known as the National Football League.

The audience had the opportunity to make fun of the actor shortly thereafter. Here is a selection:

This is what Cop Rob Lowe thinks he should get dressed for if he wanted to merge with NFL fans. pic.twitter.com/2Zv9tzGOQV

– Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 20, 2020

Hey Rob Lowe, which team are you rooted for?

“Uhhh … the NFL” pic.twitter.com/BAdlRyk6gD

– Rodger Sherman (@rodger), January 20, 2020

Rob Lowe may be the first person in history to wear an NFL hat to an NFL game. pic.twitter.com/5esunlaadS

– Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) January 20, 2020

Rob Lowe, shown in front of the camera with a simple NFL logo, is the Chris Traeger thing I’ve ever seen.

– Jesse Thayne (@ jthayne_91) January 20, 2020

The last tweet that mentioned Chris Traeger, Lowe’s character in Comedy Parks and Recreation, was particularly astute. Traeger was an exceptionally positive, optimistic person who, imaginably, would prefer not to take part in a soccer game and instead would bet on a good, well-played game that everyone involved had fun with. (He was also a healthy nut, so it helps reference if Lowe isn’t seen with a hot dog or nachos.)

The word “literally” is literally an important part of his vocabulary.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UgnxlpSQgqg (/ embed)

Regardless of whether he remembered the Traeger-like behavior naturally or whether he noticed the reference to the social media cluster that followed his appearance on Fox’s television show, Lowe welcomed the ridiculousness and came with it (literally? ) Best possible response to the character:

”I literally love football! And teams. All of them! They are all wonderful! Go in teams! “

-Chris Traeger pic.twitter.com/u9y6B4EkE6

– Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) January 21, 2020

However, Indianapolis Colts fans might feel a bit confused since Traeger is friends with team owner Jim Irsay.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y4KIm9y6Rss (/ embed)

It’s always fun if a celebrity doesn’t take themselves (or themselves) too seriously. Lowe was at a soccer game, probably just to promote his new TV show. (Unless he used his Fox connections to get tickets to the game.) You don’t have to leave your sense of humor at home.

Did Lowe know what it might look like to wear a hat with the NFL logo? Could be. Was he a good partner who swam with the flow of corporate synergies that brought him to the Packers 49ers game? Lowe certainly knows how this business works. Hey, at least he wasn’t wearing a hat with the 9-1-1: Lone Star logo.

Above all, Lowe and his hat made for a few laughs that the fans could share on Twitter. At best, social media offers the shared experience of watching a game with friends and contemporaries, as we did (and still do) when we invited people to play football.

Maybe next time Lowe can wear a T-shirt with one of the most memorable lines from Traeger from Parks and Recreation. (Without this clip, there is no way I could write a post about Chris Traeger. How many options are there?)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HxxcIU5OhQs (/ embed)

Probably good advice that should be followed if you are actually participating in an NFL game with thousands of other fans. However, it is okay to watch TV at home. Chris Traeger would help you track your body’s natural functions.

advertisement