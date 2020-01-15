advertisement

New research has shown that roasting your partner could actually strengthen your relationship.

The study shows that teasing your partner could be very beneficial and help strengthen your relationship.

advertisement

If you and your partner have a penchant for teasing and constantly pulling pranks, ribs and jokes at the expense of each other, then continue.

According to BirminghamLive, making fun of your partner could strengthen your relationship, according to the researchers.

Laurel House, celebrity coach and podcast host, says not only must personalities line up for compatible partners, but a sense of humor is also essential to ensure that no one takes the ribs as “ offensive ” , wounded or defensive ”.

The study found that “the ability to laugh together in a fun way increases security between partners”

(Image: Getty)

Don’t let real feelings or reproach seep into the horse’s game, because Laurel says that making fun of each other shouldn’t be hurting the other person or doing a low blow, but should just be fun. , as reported by The Mirror.

“When you roast each other’s whims, you are effectively showing the little, sometimes overlooked, sides of your personalities,” he says.

“These quirks tend to be the things you like most about your partner.

“If you ask the roaster what he finds most attractive to his partner, chances are it’s exactly the same as he roasts.”

Read more

The biggest viral stories right now

The theory was supported by Jeffrey Hall of the University of Kansas, who conducted 39 studies involving more than 15,000 people.

He says that “the ability to laugh together in a fun way increases security between partners”.

“People say they want a sense of humor in a partner, but it’s a broad concept.

“The fact that people think you are funny or that you can make a joke with anything is not strongly related to relationship satisfaction.

“What is strongly linked to relational satisfaction is the humor that couples create together.”

.

advertisement