The New Orleans Pelicans are making headway by acclimating Zion Williamson to their lineup.

They won’t get a first-hand look at the progress Indiana is making to pile Victor Oladipo on their own when they visit the Pacific on Saturday night.

The Pacers have said Oladipo has not been cleared to play at both ends of the back-to-back games, as he works on his return from knee surgery. He played in his fifth game and made his second start in the Pacers’ 115-106 home loss to the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

Williamson played in his eighth game in New Orleans’ 125-119 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. He scored a team-high 21 points and made 9 of 11 two-night strikes as he had his first .500 signing game (5 for 19) in a loss against the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Other than the Bucks game, he’s extremely effective in every game,” said Pelicans guard JJ Redick. “You can see the wheels turning slightly as the teams lift left and he has to figure out how to turn to his right. He is a force. No doubt”

Redick came out of the bench to add 18. Prior to the All-Star, Brandon Ingram scored 15 points in 21 minutes before going into the bench midfield through the third quarter as a precaution after spraying his right foot in the second quarter . His status for Saturday’s game is uncertain.

“It’s fun and it’s very easy,” guard Jrue Holiday said of the transition since Williamson’s arrival. “You get a lot of open shots with Zion and the dynamics he brings. It makes it that much easier. Once you get into the paint, no one can save it. it makes it difficult for other teams to guard us. “

The Pelicans had a season-long 38 assists in 49 baskets, five players scored in double figures, and their bench finished with 63 points.

Indiana will need a similar team effort in the absence of Oladipo, who played a season-high 28 minutes and scored 15 points on the season Friday night. He was one of six Pacers to score in double figures.

But that would not be enough to stop Indiana’s second loss in three nights against the Raptors, who have a 13-game winning streak with the franchise.

“They just answered the bell anytime we tried to make a run,” Pacers quarterback T.J. McConnell, who had 12 points and seven assists. “That’s what the championship teams do. We have to trust that.”

Without Oladipo in the lineup, Indiana will try to end its four-game losing streak and a three-game home loss when playing New Orleans.

“We didn’t defend. We didn’t care about the ball,” Pacers coach Nate McMillan said.

“Those two games we’ve lost, we’re basically hurt the same way. We have another tomorrow.”

The Pacers, who made 19 laps against the Raptors on Wednesday, turned the ball over 20 times on Friday, leading to Toronto’s 20 points. The Raptors made 17 of 38 3-pointers (44.7 percent) and had a 27-6 advantage at fast break points.

Neither Williamson nor Oladipo played in the Pelicans’ 120-98 home win against the Pacers on Dec. 28.

