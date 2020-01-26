advertisement

Work will take place this week on several busy Derby roads, including Ascot Drive.

Those traveling on Uttoxeter New Road and Victory Road have also been warned to expect delays.

Some other busy routes are also scheduled for roadworks at Derby City Council this week, so it may be worth avoiding traffic when looking for another route.

Here at Derbyshire Live we have compiled a list – correct from the evening of Sunday 26 January – of the works which are most likely to cause traffic delays on the main routes to Derby and the surrounding area this week.

If you are aware of traffic and roadworks issues in your area that are not listed below, call us on 01332 411999 or send an email to newsdesk@derbytelegraph.co.uk.

You can also post details of any delays on our Facebook group Derbyshire Traffic and Travel, or send us a message through our Facebook page.

Victory Road

The roadworks.org website indicates that delays are likely on Victory Road, near Rolls-Royce, this week.

The work will take place between Wednesday January 29 and Friday January 31.

Traffic control stop / go signs will be installed outside Total Hire and Sales to allow the work to be carried out.

Uttoxeter New Road

Uttoxeter New Road Delays Likely

(Image: Derby Telegraph / Ian Hodgkinson)

Work will take place at Uttoxeter New Road from Wednesday January 29 to Friday January 31.

Traffic control stop / go signs will be put in place to allow work to take place outside peak hours.

Locko Road, Spondon

Those traveling to Locko Road may experience delays between Wednesday January 29 and Friday January 31

Roadworks will take place between the Spondon Cricket Club and the Bluebells Farm with stop and traffic control signs installed.

Sinfin Lane, Sinfin

Roadworks will take place from Friday January 31 to Tuesday February 4 at Sinfin Lane.

Traffic control measures will be taken to allow the work to take place near the Woodbine garage.

Ascot Drive

Work will take place on Ascot Drive over the weekend

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

Delays are likely at Ascot Drive this week, according to the roadworks.org website.

Work will be underway at several locations along the road on Sunday February 2 and Monday February 3.

Traffic control stop and start signs will be installed outside the Ascot Drive and Birds fire station, and at the intersection of the road with Wincanton Close.

