Roadworks will take place this week on a number of busy Derby roads, and motorists should be warned of delays.

The movements of those traveling on the Morledge, in the city center, and on Kedleston Road, in Allestree, could be affected.

Some other popular routes are also planned for Derby City Council work this week, so it may be worth avoiding traffic when looking for an alternative route.

Here at Derbyshire Live we have compiled a list – correct from the evening of Sunday 12 January – of the works which are most likely to cause traffic delays on the main routes to Derby and the surrounding area this week.

If you are aware of traffic and roadworks issues in your area that are not listed below, call us on 01332 411999 or send an email to newsdesk@derbytelegraph.co.uk.

You can also post details of any delays on our Facebook group Derbyshire Traffic and Travel. You can also send us a message via our Facebook page.

Morledge, Derby downtown

The roadworks.org website indicates that delays are likely on the Morledge, in the city center, as the work is carried out by Derby city council this week.

The works will take place near the Derby bus station between Monday January 13 and Wednesday January 15.

Traffic control measures will be put in place as the work is done outside of peak hours.

Kedleston Road, Allestree

The work will take place between Wednesday January 15 and Friday January 17 on Kedleston Road.

Traffic control stop / go signs will be put in place to allow works to be carried out near the intersection of the road with Askerfield Avenue.

Uttoxeter Road

From Wednesday January 15 to Friday January 17, roadworks will take place on Uttoxeter Road.

Traffic control stop / go signs will be put in place to allow Derby city council work to take place during off-peak hours.

Sowter Road, Derby city center

Delays are likely at Sowter Road, near Full Street, in downtown Derby this week, according to roadworks.org.

The work will take place from Thursday, January 16 to Monday, January 20, with stop / go traffic control signs installed.

Markeaton Lane

From Thursday January 16 to Monday January 20, work will take place at Markeaton Lane, opposite the entrance to the Mundy Play Center parking lot at Markeaton Park.

Traffic control stop / go signs will be put in place to allow work to take place outside peak hours.

.

