A number of roads in Fife have been closed due to flooding as torrential rains and high winds continue to wreak havoc in the region.

The A914 east of the New Inn roundabout has been closed in Welltree, between Kettlebridge and Muirhead, due to flooding.

Fife Council road maintenance teams are currently on the scene and a number of pumps are currently operating to reduce water levels.

Meanwhile, weather has also forced the closure of the Saltworks at Balgonar Road due to the flooding at Meadow End Cottage.

In Rosyth, a vehicle got stuck this afternoon due to the flooding on Chemin Grange.

Floods have also been reported on the A912 road from Glenrothes to Falkland, with drivers advised to avoid the route.

Motorists are also advised to proceed with caution after the flooding in several areas of Station Road between the Oakley and Cairneyhill roundabout in west Fife.

Last night’s yellow severe weather alert indicated that the Kingdom would be largely missed, but the latest weather reports suggest strong gales and rains will continue to hit the region throughout the aftermath. noon before fading in the early evening.

