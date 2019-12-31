advertisement

If you are traveling to many parts of New South Wales or Victoria and are considering going somewhere today, you should think again.

New South Wales residents were advised to avoid “unnecessary travel” as major roads could be blocked throughout the state. Due to the risk of fire, some closures already exist.

It is currently not clear how many roads are closed. However, NSW’s live map shows a variety of incidents and road closures along the coast.

As residents prepare for New Year celebrations, the Princes Highway has been blocked in several locations on the state’s south coast.

Here are some of the latest road changes:

• DOYALSON: The Mwy Link Road remains closed due to a bush fire between the M1 and Lachlan Road. Stay away or use the Wyong or Morisset exits instead.

• BEGA TO GLENBOG: The Snowy Mountains Highway has reopened in both directions between the Princes Highway and the Monaro Highway, but is slowing down as there is smoke in the area. Continue to avoid the area if you don’t have to travel.

• The Hume Hwy is now closed in both directions. The current diversion is suitable for both directions and all vehicles. Allow additional travel time.

JERRAWANGALA TO MILTON: The Princes Highway is closed between Sussex Inlet Road and Little Forest Road due to fire. Avoid the area.

– Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) December 31, 2019

JERRAWANGALA TO ULLADULLA: Princes Hwy is closed for fire. Avoid the area.

– Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) December 30, 2019

Drivers are advised to avoid the Princes Highway. In general, however, according to Live Traffic NSW, you should avoid “travel that is not absolutely necessary”.

“If you can’t delay your trip, check the latest conditions and be prepared for road closures at short notice,” the service said on Twitter.

media_cameraBushfires in NSW force road closures across the state. Image: Live Traffic NSW

“Be extremely careful and follow the instructions of the emergency services.”

As of 11:00 AM this morning, there are 24 “fire incidents” that block roads across the state.

Prime Minister of NSW Gladys Berejiklian said this morning to reporters: “We need everyone to act as responsibly and carefully as possible, and please do not think that you are the expert.” Get advice from experts. We don’t want anyone to get in the way.

“Your actions can inadvertently harm so many others. That is the last thing we want to see today. “

Victoria is still badly hit by bushfires today, with dozens of roads blocked across the state.

Due to the fires in East Gippsland, the Princes Highway between Bairnsdale and Genoa is closed.

The fire has also crossed the Great Alpine Road in Ensay. People in the area have been warned that cellular and landline phone coverage may be affected.

You can find the latest information on bushfires on our blog.

media_camera Today there are dozens of road closures in Victoria. Image: VicRoads

In the meantime, there are also road closures in Melbourne’s CBD today before the New Year’s fireworks.

Parts of the CBD, East Melbourne and Southbank will be closed to make way for pedestrians, including Flinders Street, Collins Street, St. Kilda Road, Batman Ave and the Wellington Parade.

Most road closures start at 6 p.m. on Monday, December 31, and all roads reopen on Tuesday at 3 a.m.

“Given the large crowds expected, we recommend travelers traveling to the city use public transportation where possible,” said a VicRoads spokesman.

The same applies Sydney’s CBD, planned with road closures when tens of thousands of night owls come to town.

Of 14 o’clockStreets in The Rocks and Circular Qu ay will be closed. Of 19 o’clock, Main streets north of Liverpool Street is closed.

Of 8.30pm to 9.30pm and 11.30 p.m. to 1.30 a.m. Anzac Bridge and Western Distributor (only towards the city) is closed.

Until 11 p.m. the city is blockedwith all roads north of Goulburn Street closed.

And from 11 p.m. to 1.30 a.m. the Sydney harbor bridge will be closed.

