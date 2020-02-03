advertisement

NLEX is not lacking in inspiration when it takes action in the new PBA season.

“The mere fact that we took first place last year and beat really good teams gives us confidence,” said coach Yeng Guiao shortly after training the Road Warriors at the FCL Sports Center on Monday.

NLEX was No. 1 in last season’s elimination of the Governors’ Cup, only to lose a two-fold lead over NorthPort, which shortened the Road Warriors season.

“As for the pieces, we’re almost there,” said Guiao. “Everyone is on the way to being 100% healthy. We all have the feeling that we will have a good conference in the purely Filipino area.”

Kevin Alas, the other security guard from NLEX, was long ready to play the last conference, but Guiao said his community was not as well prepared as it is now.

“He was [at the time] not competitive,” said Guiao of Alas, who suffered a second knee injury. “It was not complete. But I feel that he’s ready now. “

Then there are Asi Taulava and Cyrus Baguio, NLEX’s veteran couple, who want to end their careers gracefully.

“We are shooting at a good end so we can send them off,” said Guiao.

And of course there is Kiefer Ravena, the cornerstone of the team, whose return to the pro circuit was interrupted due to the quarter-final loss to Batang Pier.

“I still wanted to play in the last conference,” said Ravena. “I had a long break and what then? Another three or four month break?”

“Hopefully this time I could play a whole year without a break – without injuries and without extrajudicial problems. I’m just going to focus on helping this team win, ”added Ravena, who was undoubtedly an important factor in the resurgence of NLEX in the 2019 season.

Guiao said he is also looking forward to introducing his newbies, especially Mike Ayonayon, whom he has praised.

“The rookies have to earn their minutes, [but] I think [Mike] is PBA capable. It is long overdue. He should have voted for the design two years ago, ”added Guiao von Ayonayon, who has played in the D-League and the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

“I’m happy with the progress of this team,” he said. INQ

