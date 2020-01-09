advertisement

Norman Black, coach of Meralco, knows that Barangay Ginebra’s counterpart Tim Cone will be more than just a winner with his 2-0 lead over his Bolts in Friday’s PBA Governors’ Cup final in Lucena City.

“[Street games are] always an advantage for Ginebra,” said Black when Meralco was looking for a series equalizer on the street. “They go all over the country and fans follow them.”

Barangay Ginebra found a way to achieve a 91:87 win in Game 1, although he played most of the game at Meralco’s pace in front of a decent crowd, the majority of whom were Kings fans.

But at least when Meralco plays Ginebra in Manila, he can tear his own followers.

“We can get [at least] four thousand or five thousand fans if they make up the other twelve or thirteen thousand,” he said. “But if we go to the province, it’s a little bit more difficult.”

Of course, Cone and the kings hope to make money.

“The only way to counteract Meralco is with our fans. Meralco’s “sixth man” is their hunger and motivation to lose the last two [championship] series [against the kings], “said Cone.

“Our” sixth man “are our fans. Without them it will be difficult for us to beat [Meralco],” he said.

And based on what Meralco showed in Game 1, Cone Ginebras needs believers to really rock the Quezon Convention Center the moment Game 2 breaks off at 7:00 p.m.

If this standard curtain solution was an indication of this, the Bolts have undoubtedly proven that they are a worthy opponent.

For almost three periods in this conflict, Meralco had Ginebra on the ropes, causing the Gin Kings to rely heavily on Justin Brownlee, a frequently recurring import, until he appeared gassed in the fourth phase.

As encouraged by this accomplishment, Black has even hinted at making minimal tweaks for Game 2, and they are sure to focus on making the endgame easier to handle.

Meralco almost went on to win in Game 1 until he brought decisive possessions to his knees.

