A yellow weather warning for snow and ice persists until midnight on Tuesday.

Met Éireann has warned of snowfall, especially in the west and north of the country. In the counties of Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry there is a wind warning with a yellow status until 8 p.m.

AA Roadwatch said it had received reports of “particularly slippery road conditions” in parts of Cavan, Longford and Roscommon.

South Kilkenny, Carlow, Laois, Meath, Dublin, Westmeath, Donegal, Leitrim, Galway and Kerry are also slippery.

Snow has affected conditions at Conor Pass and Molls Gap in Co Kerry, where a truck is stuck. In Co Wicklow, both routes through the Sally Gap, including Old Military Road (R115) and Roundwood / Manor Kilbride Road (R759), are expected to remain closed until today.

In Co Clare, emergency services in Quilty Village clear debris from the N67.

Tuesday

On Tuesday morning it is cold and icy, there is snow in the west of the country. Met Éireann said it will be very windy with a mix of sunny spells and more hail, sleet and snow showers with occasional thunderstorms.

The highest temperatures are between three and seven degrees, but feel colder in strong and gusty westerly winds. A combination of spring tides, strong onshore winds and high seas can lead to flooding on the Atlantic coast, especially at high tide.

The winter showers will continue for some time on Tuesday evening, but will later be confined to the western and northern counties and increasingly turn into rain and hail.

In many areas, frost and ice form with the lowest temperatures between minus one and two degrees.

Wednesday

On Wednesday there will be sunny spells and occasional showers that will mainly affect the west and north of the country.

The clouds will gather in the south later in the day and the rain will spread in the west of Münster in the evening. The highest temperatures are between four and eight degrees in moderate to fresh southwest breezes. The rain will spread northwards to all counties on Wednesday evening, accompanied by stronger south-east winds with some patch flooding. In parts of Connacht and Ulster, the rain turns to snow at the lowest temperatures between one and four degrees.

Thursday

On Thursday there will be rainy outbreaks across the country, with stormy west to northwest winds. At maximum temperatures between four and five degrees, the conditions become drier during the day. It will be dry for much of Thursday night, with the risk of frost and the lowest temperatures between zero and four degrees.

Friday

The southeast wind is getting stronger on Friday and in the morning it rains quickly in the western half of the country and extends east to the rest of the counties in the afternoon. The highest temperatures are between 9 and 12 degrees. There will be clear times later in the day, but rain is expected to hit the Atlantic coast at night, with lowest temperatures of five to eight degrees.

