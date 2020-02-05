advertisement

A main road through Chellaston will be closed for 10 consecutive nights later this month.

Roadworks mean that the A514 Swarkestone road will be closed between High Street and Chellaston Academy every evening from February 17 to 27, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The closings are necessary while the work continues in a new Lidl store.

The work will also be carried out during the day (9:30 am to 3:30 pm), but temporary traffic lights will allow the road to remain open.

The road will be completely open during morning and evening peak hours.

Construction company C R Reynolds says its work will include new road surface, road markings and street furniture.

He added that the work should coincide with the mid-term school holidays, when the roads tend to be less crowded.

A spokesperson said: “To carry out this work safely and with minimum disruption, it is necessary to close the road overnight for ten nights, starting on February 17.

“During night closings, a well-marked diversion route will be in place. The diversion route is Infinity Park Way – Wilmore Road – Merrill Way.

“It is anticipated that there will be delays during this work and travelers are therefore requested to allow extra time for their trips. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Contractors will work hard to minimize disruption during these essential works. “

