Watch out for commuters.

Gardaí has ​​warned drivers that there will be significant traffic delays in and around Dublin city center on Thursday.

A “large-scale protest” will take place on Thursday for the second day in a row. Gardaí warns that there could be “increased protest activity”.

The protest is a continuation of the recent peasant protest that took place in Dublin on Wednesday. Farmers across the country traveled to the capital to protest beef prices in Ireland. Over 60 tractors and more agricultural vehicles were parked overnight around St. Stephen’s Green and Merrion Square on Wednesday.

AA Roadwatch warns of detours on the following streets: Kildare Street, Molesworth Street, Merrion Square West, South and East, St. Stephens Green North and East and Merrion Street Upper.

Cuffe Street is also eastbound at Wexford Street. Traffic on Kevin Street is diverted to New Bride Street.

There is also no right turn from Leeson Street towards St Stephens Green.

A Garda Síochana continues to advise commuters to plan their trip accordingly or, if possible, to use public transport. You also said that bus corridors will not be affected.

However, according to Bus Éireann there are detours all over the city. More information can be found here and Dublin Bus warns of detours and delays.

