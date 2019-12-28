advertisement

DUBAI – Saudi Arabia signed an agreement with US arms manufacturer Raytheon’s local unit Saturday to localize maintenance of its Patriot missile defense system as part of efforts to bolster Saudi defense industries and its wider economy.

Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman plans to diversify the kingdom away from his belief in oil exports and wants Riyadh to manufacture or assemble half of its defense equipment in the country, aiming to create 40,000 jobs for the Saudis by 2030 .

Saudi Arabia is among the top five defense spenders in the world. It is one of several US allies to use Patriot, a land for the air missile system providing protection against ballistic missiles and other threats.

Ahmed al-Ohali, governor of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), said the agreement with Raytheon reflected the authority’s efforts to develop Saudi military industries and its research and technological capabilities, the state-run SPA news agency reported.

He did not say how many jobs would be involved, the value of the deal or the location of any work moving or localizing.

Riyadh-based Raytheon Saudi Arabia supports the Kingdom Vision 2030 economic program by creating capable jobs for Saudis in defense, aerospace and internet security through partnerships with Saudi private sector companies and local universities, according to the company website. (Reporting by Tuqa Khalid Editing by David Holmes)

