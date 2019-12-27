advertisement

27 December 2019 Jennifer Sensiba

We woke up Christmas morning to a cool surprise from Rivian: his trucks and SUVs can make tank turns! The short video was widely shared, but few people seemed to understand that it is actually a useful function.

Most of us are used to driving cars and car-like vehicles with the same basic controls. The car accelerates with one pedal and slows down with the other. A third pedal (if present) manages gear ratios. Finally, a steering wheel turns the wheels of the vehicle to move to the right or left.

Something like a “refueling” seems like a cool trick, but many of us can’t imagine a situation where you should do this. It is so far beyond what we normally do with our cars and trucks that it just seems absurd.

Unlike our cars, tanks have no wheels at all, and there are other wheeled vehicles that cannot turn their wheels for various reasons. To be able to turn, they have to give more power on one side or the other, or in some situations even turn wheels / tracks on one side in a completely opposite direction from the other.

These types of settings, called ‘differential control’, are usually controlled with two sticks or levers, one for each side, which can move independently. By pushing the sticks other than each other, you gain control over the direction you are heading. Push one stick forward and pull the other back to go to a “tank stroke”.

I would like to tell you everything about my extensive experience with operating tanks in war zones, but I have no such experience. Instead, I have to talk about construction machines, with which I have some experience.

One of the biggest advantages of doing “tank bends” is that you can work in very tight spaces where a normally steered vehicle cannot work at all or would have major problems. The Bobcats in the backyard upstairs use that maneuverability to do a lot of work in an area that is not much larger than the vehicles themselves.

If the Bobcats in the video above had to make a 3-point turn in that yard, you would spend much more time maneuvering than you would actually spend moving dirt. Or you are all stuck with wheelbarrows. No thank you!

But some of you are probably asking, “How is this feature useful on a truck?”

The answer is basically the same as for the Bobcats. Imagine that you are on a rough, unpaved road in the forest or the desert. You come to the top of a rise and see that a number of recent rains have washed away the road, and it is not safe to pass. You have to turn around and the road is not much wider than your truck is long. Of course you can make a turn of 64 points and be back on the road after a few minutes, but that is annoying. In some circumstances, it’s a good way to get stuck. In the Rivian you can turn around and be on your happy road.

Our readers are not dummies, so I am sure you can think of your own personal example of a time when a refueling would have been really handy. The fact is that maneuvering in tight spaces is a lot easier with such a possibility.

Yes, this would not work so well on the sidewalk. It would smoke the tires and possibly even damage the road or parking if done wrong. Some of us use our trucks for real work and take them off the sidewalk, so that’s not really a good point against Rivian.

Rivian, if you read this, send us an e-mail. I would like to try this function myself!

