January 26, 2020 against Steve Hanley

Rivian brought prototypes of his electric truck and electric SUV to San Francisco at the end of January to build up some excitement for the vehicles prior to their official launch later this year. The first R1T trucks would have to find their way to customers by the end of this year, with the first R1S SUVs arriving shortly thereafter.

Both vehicles will be available with three batteries of different sizes, with a range of 230 miles, 300 miles or 400 miles. Currently, the company says the midrange R1T costs $ 69,000 and the midrange R1S costs $ 72,000. But in San Francisco, Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe told Reuters that when definitive prices are revealed, they will be lower, without specifying how much lower.

He did not say how many pre-orders the company had received for all electric vehicles, but that interest in them was “really positive.” The problem the company now has is to meet early demand as quickly as possible. In other words, Rivian is about to enter that stage that all Tesla viewers remember so well – the production of hell. “So we’re excited about that. But we now face the challenge that many pre-order customers don’t get the cars as fast as they want, because there is such a long queue,” he said.

Scaringe said Rivian is working on rolling out a network of charging stations at key locations such as national parks, but adds that the R1T and R1S can charge on most charging networks available today. He can thank Elon Musk and Tesla for building their own special SuperCharger network, which encouraged the creation of other charging networks when the EV revolution started seriously in recent years. New manufacturers such as Rivian do not have to pay from their own pocket to build charging networks that the Tesla did.

Brian Gase, Rivian’s chief engineer for special projects, was in San Francisco to tell the public more about the battery packs that will power the Rivian vehicles. The largest battery contains 7,776 lithium ion cells. But wait, there is more! There is a flashlight with one cell that slides into one of the doors, bringing the total number of cells on board to 7,777.

