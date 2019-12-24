advertisement

Rivian has not even begun building pre-production versions of his RiT electric truck and R1S electric SUV, but it raised nearly $ 3 billion in 2019, capped by his most recent financing round bringing $ 1.3 billion to the Treasury’s treasury. company added. This last round was led by T. Rowe Price, who is also a major investor in Tesla.

According to CNN Business, Amazon and Ford participated in the final financing round, although both have already made significant investments in the company. Ford invested $ 500 million in Rivian earlier this year and Amazon earned $ 700 million this year. Amazon expects Rivian to deliver 103,000 fully electric trucks in the near future.

“This investment shows confidence in our team, our products, technology and strategy – we are very excited about the support of such strong shareholders,” said founder and CEO RJ Scaringe of Rivian this week.

How does a company without products attract such huge investments? According to MIT Technology Review, the secret sauce is the skateboard from Rivian, which the company has quietly developed over the past 10 years. The company says the skateboard packs the battery, suspension, braking system, and mechanical components together in a platform that is all below the height of the wheels. The design lowers the center of gravity of its vehicles, which improves handling and increases storage space.

Rivian can then easily sell the platform to other manufacturers, saving the start-up hundreds of millions of development costs. This could speed up the transition to the construction of electric vehicles for existing car manufacturers. “We can fully utilize our skateboard technology or sell parts of it, such as the battery,” R.J. Scaringe, founder and CEO of Rivian, recently told Forbes in an interview.

Volkswagen expects to do the same with its MEB platform for electric cars, which Ford said it will serve as the basis for one or more electric vehicles in the future. Tesla, on the other hand, has shown little interest in selling powertrain to other companies at this stage (in the past this was done by Toyota and Daimler).

Another market advantage that Rivian is likely to help at this stage is that it has decided to build the large, colossal vehicles that Americans crave. Many customers who turn their heads for sedans and soft-sided cute utes are gaga about the prospect of driving a large electric vehicle such as the R1T or R1S. Both would offer a range of 400 miles, a load capacity of 1,800 pounds and the ability to tow 11,000 pounds. Those figures fall between the specifications for the low-end and the top-class Tesla Cybertruck – but the styling is a bit different. Prices start at $ 69,000, the company says, considerably higher than the estimated base price of the Cybertruck.

Rivian expects to start deliveries at the end of next year, and then the world will be able to judge the merits of the Rivian twins. But the latest financing round suggests that many in the investment community have already decided how Rivian will be competitive in the coming wars for electric trucks.

