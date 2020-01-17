advertisement

The Whistler’s Scandinave Spa and Riverside Café are approaching the sixth day of an unexpected closure after water pipe damage occurred on the Riverside Resort property on Saturday evening, January 11th.

“We are working on a complete solution to the problem where everyone (riverside resort) will have water,” wrote Carolyn Sharples, senior manager of Camping & RV Resort.

It was hoped that today, January 16, water would flow until the end of the day. However, Sharples could not confirm whether the water would be operational within the expected timeframe. “We work closely with the contractors on site to create schedules and updates as they are in the process of being repaired.”

Since the valve breakage occurred in private ownership, the landowner is responsible for resolving the problem.

According to a long-term resident on the river Pique speaking, the valve rupture occurred over three meters underground. This depth and the temperatures that have continuously dropped below -20 ° C in recent days have presented the repair teams with challenges.

“We know that this major water break has caused significant inconvenience to our guests and long-term residents, and that Riverside has taken a number of measures to deal with the water shortage,” continued Sharples. These arrangements included renting portable toilets for on-site washrooms, providing bottled water for guests and employees, and contacting the nearby Meadow Park Sports Center so Riverside guests could use the center’s showers.

While Riverside is currently open to guests “who are familiar with the water and washroom levels,” Sharples does not accept new guests through Saturday, January 18.

Riverside will inform guests who have already booked a space for the upcoming American vacation weekend that they can cancel or rebook if the resort cannot fully restore the water flow by Saturday.

“We do this one day at a time, being careful and making sure that the communication channels remain open,” Sharples wrote.

“We were also in constant contact with all affected guests of the (Scandinave) spa … and informed them about the status of the work on the valve repair and when it can be expected that the water will be restored …”, she added added.

In the nearby Scandinave Spa, the employees who lived in staff accommodation on site had to make do with similar arrangements. This happened during the “interruption of water flow” and the resulting closure that occurred in Whistler in one of the coldest weeks of the year.

According to Scandinave’s deputy spa director, Milene Voroney, spa employees also have access to the showers at the Meadow Park Sport Center, while the spa’s interior fittings are out of order and portable toilets are in the staff accommodations. “We ordered large quantities of water for them,” Voroney added in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

In a recent Instagram post, an employee was seen collecting water from a nearby stream in a bucket to flush toilets. Employee contacted by Pique on Wednesday, the spa administration instructed not to speak to the media.

“It was pretty difficult. We did it day by day, case by case. Without an idea of ​​when the end is in sight, it is definitely a challenge,” he said Michelle Leroux, who is responsible for communications for the spa ,

“I am sure that many of them live with friends and rely on the connections they have in the city so that they can take a break when they have no water,” she added.

During the closure, the Scandinave reservation team repeatedly contacted the spa guests individually to cancel their appointments. Tourism Whistler and local hotel concierges have shared the message with potential spa guests, Leroux said.

While the unforeseen closure during the high season isn’t an ideal scenario for the popular tourist destination, employee morale remains high, according to Voroney.

“Everyone is in a really good mood,” she said. “We are doing our best to deal with the situation. I mean, of course that affects our business, but we’re only as proactive as possible to solve the problem as soon as possible.” possible.”

She added, “We ask everyone to check our website and social media pages as we communicate each update in this way.”

