advertisement

River Edge, in Springbank, consists of 49 lots.

Supplied / Postmedia

A new single-family residential development on the Elbow River has been approved for Springbank, 15 minutes west of Calgary.

advertisement

Rocky View County gave its blessing in December 2019 to River Edge, a 49-lot community south of Springbank Park for All Seasons, the first project for developer Boychuk and Jackson Corp.

“It’s the most unique and beautiful part of Calgary’s wonderful distance property,” says Lindsay Skabar, co-founder and chief marketing officer with Bode Canada, a sales platform for BPB sales.

The 81-acre property on a bend in the Elbow River is divided into 0.4 acres to 0.8 acres (average one acre), priced at $ 700,000. River Edge will be a joint ownership, maintenance-free development and a unique offering in rural Springbank, says PJB’s Lyndon Boychuk.

“The current offer is your traditional four-acre parcel of septic water and well. You have 3.5 acres of lawn mowing every Saturday and while this appeals to a certain part of the purchasing community, busy professionals don’t have time to spent on a lawn for lawn, ”he says. “It will provide that sense of community that people lack when relocating to a rural setting. You will have a lot of space but you also have neighbors.”

River Edge will have its own water supply, sewage treatment system and fiber optic network. The common green space will be developed in accordance with the wishes of the owners. Trails and trails will provide river access for residents and the public.

A board will handle architectural approvals for each proposed settlement with a list of construction partners confirmed in the second quarter of 2020.

Bode will handle sales in early fall.

“Boymuk Boychuk and Jackson have long thought about how they want to sell this amazing piece of property using our platform. Buyers can come without a representative and buy the property of their dreams near the Elbow River, “says Skabar.

Boychuk, who comes from an industrial development background, is optimistic that River Edge will do well despite the province’s economic downturn.

“When you look at what else is available in this space with a perspective that is a unique part of wealth, it is a great time to develop. We are all born and raised Albertans. We believe in the province in the long run. We will build a world-class development and make it accessible to Albertans today. “

Those interested can register at River-edge.com.

advertisement