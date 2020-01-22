advertisement

Tense rallies, devilish punches and passionate celebrations followed by an exciting high point were the culmination of the tie between Lakshya Sen from Chennai Superstarz and Priyanshu Rajawat from Hyderabad Hunters here on Monday at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. What was even more striking was the camaraderie that the two shuttlers shared from the square.

During the 2018 BWF World Junior Championship, Lakshya and Priyanshu talked about how to get players to accept the fact that they are strict professionals on the pitch, no matter how good the relationship they are outside of the media spotlight divide. “We (pointing towards Priyanshu) often traveled together, not only on tours, but often only as friends. We share a great bond. Usually there are no jokes, but it is very different in court. There you mean it and we are all professionals, so that’s the way it should be, ”says Lakshya. A hi-five follows.

On the opening evening of the Chennai leg of the PBL, the audience was pampered with a show in the world in which World No. 30 Lakshya competed against 17-year-old Priyanshu at No. 283 in the world rankings was Chennai’s trump card. The exciting competition lasted 58 minutes as both Lakshya and Priyanshu each played a game. The two shuttles met between 14 and 14 in the playoff before Lakshya pocketed the last point. When asked if the thought of defeat scared him a little, he said, “Yes, I was (scared) because there was extra pressure because it was a trump match. It was an important game, but I didn’t throw it away. “

For Priyanshu, however, it was just another game. “Was a little bit scared at first, but not so scared. Performing in front of such an audience was a little scary, but not enough to keep me from playing. You can’t always win in one game. Sometimes you have to lose. You shouldn’t have to worry about it. Next time we want to see, ”says Priyanshu and grins at Lakshya.

PBL exposure helps in the long run

Lakshya believed that leagues like the PBL would help a sport reach new heights and help a player improve their skills. “We can play, train and interact with foreign players. Even if we chill in a group, it helps a lot. Like last year, I shared the dugout canoe with (Carolina) Marin and Mathias Boe, so there were a lot of things they said after games that helped in the long run. It also helps to play in front of such a crowd and to be exposed to pressure situations like today. “

Return after an injury

Priyanshu, who returned to court after a career-threatening injury, made a PBL debut to replace injured Malaysian Daren Liew. The 2019 Bahrain International champion thanked his team and coaches for helping him through the toughest of his career. “It happened a year ago. The trainers had my back and my physiotherapists also helped. I soon forgot my injury. It was as if it hadn’t even been there … it never existed. “

