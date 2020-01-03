advertisement

EAST STROUDSBURG – Employees of the JTH Salon in East Stroudsburg have no time to shed tears. Instead, they celebrate a new beginning.

This is after a fire on Thursday destroyed the salon and some apartments on South Courtland Street.

Newswatch 16 was there when stylists entered a former barber shop, just a stone’s throw away.

advertisement

“Our boss was voted number one, number one boss. He has not only proved it to the community, but also to us. He saw his building burn down within a few hours. He was worried about his team, his customers, he got this space for us, “said Donna Becza, JTH Salon Manager.

Community support is overwhelming for this crew. That’s how they ended up at this new location on Dansbury Terrace.

“This is definitely a disguised blessing. We are very happy. This will be our new place and it was just waiting for us here, “said Jessica Tylutka, JTH Salon Stylist.

Employees knew that they would eventually bounce back. But how quickly they did it came as a surprise to everyone.

“It’s unheard of. It has all the accommodations that we can give our guests. No one will be without it. It’s just great to know that we all stay together and become our family. We don’t have to go to separate salons and go again We can still be the collaboration team that we have always been, “said Saundra Gleisberg, JTH Salonstylist.

While JTH Salon is switching to the new location, employees want customers to know that they only accept cash, not credit cards.

The plan is to get customers back on their seats as quickly as possible.

.

advertisement