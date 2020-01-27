advertisement

Medical suppliers report a sharp increase in the demand for surgical masks in response to the coronavirus outbreak in China. Some shops in Dublin indicated that stocks had run out.

The demand in the Chinese community was particularly high, especially from those who traveled home for the Chinese New Year weekend.

The death toll from the outbreak rose to 81 on Monday as the government extended New Year holidays and more large companies closed down or ordered employees to work from home to curb the spread.

Ireland’s leading health emergency agency will meet today to discuss what measures need to be taken in Ireland to prepare for the virus threat that has resulted in 56 deaths in China this month.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has contacted the World Health Organization and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control about the outbreak, but this afternoon’s meeting is the first to be held since the virus appeared.

The team includes experts from the Ministry of Health, the Health Service Executive, the Health Surveillance Protection Center and the National Virus Research Laboratory.

A team subcommittee, the Health Threat Coordination Group, chaired by the Ministry of Health, met on Friday to inform members of the response to the outbreak.

With regard to “international incidents”, Ireland followed the advice and guidance of WHO and ECDC, stressed an HSE spokeswoman, adding that WHO had not classified the emerging situation as an “emergency for public health of international interest”.

emergency evacuation

The British government is reportedly considering several hundreds of citizens caught in China after the outbreak.

When asked whether similar plans existed, the Irish State Department said it would continue to monitor the situation closely. Irish citizens in the region should follow the advice of local authorities in China, a spokeswoman said.

Murrays Medical Equipment in downtown Dublin said Monday that they no longer had surgical masks because of the virus’s announcement. According to Fitzmedical Supplies in Glasnevin, supplies for surgical masks were almost exhausted, mainly due to demand from the local Chinese population, although new deliveries were expected on Wednesday.

Medguard Healthcare in Co Meath said that the demand for masks has increased in the past few weeks, but the stock is still available.

The number of confirmed cases in China has risen to 2,744, about half of them in the central province of Hubei, whose capital is Wuhan. However, some experts suspect that the number of infected people is much higher.

Cases have also been reported in other Asian countries, the United States and France.

