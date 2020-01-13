advertisement

If you thought that the critical response to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker might disappear, you would have been seriously mistaken. Starting Monday morning, the last episode of the Skywalker saga with 462 reviews to its name scores a rather gloomy score of 53% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer. Rise of Skywalker is now connected to Phantom Menace as the worst rated Star Wars film ever and the only two with “rotten” reviews.

Personally, I find Rotten Tomatoes a useful tool for deciding whether or not to spend more than $ 15 on a movie ticket to see a movie that I might not have seen otherwise. Parasite’s 99% score certainly helped me see it, and it’s my favorite movie of the year with a mile. Rotten Tomatoes is not the all-rounder, but it is remarkable that critics know Rise or Skywalker as little as they were in the least favorite Star Wars film.

If you’re curious, here are the Tomatometer scores for every live action Star Wars movie so far:

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back : 94%

: 94% Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens : 93%

: 93% Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope : 93%

: 93% Star Wars: The Last Jedi : 91%

: 91% Rogue One: A Star Wars Story : 83%

: 83% Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi : 82%

: 82% Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith : 80%

: 80% Solo: A Star Wars Story : 70%

: 70% Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones : 65%

: 65% Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker : 53%

: 53% Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace: 53%

It is worth pointing out that although The Last Jedi is one of the top rated Star Wars films by critics, it is also the lowest score of the site’s visitor score at 43%. Similarly, The Rise of Skywalker has a respectable 86% audience score, which is probably a reaction to the film that basically undoes or ignores everything that The Last Jedi has set up. The tension internally (within Disney) and externally (from the fans) was palpable in this whole follow-up trilogy, and it is easy to see why Disney is now slowing down the brakes on Star Wars films.

