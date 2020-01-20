advertisement

Riqui Puig said he was happy to make his first appearance of the season for Barcelona on Sunday and revealed what Quique Setien told him before coming against Granada.

The 20-year-old replaced Ivan Rakitic after 71 minutes and produced a live performance for the Catalan giants who went on to win the match 1-0.

Puig played a role in Lionel Messi’s winner and said that Setien had told him to be brave and press Granada high on the pitch.

advertisement

“I’ve always been happy, especially if I played football. Setien loves to play football and we are very happy.

“He told me to be brave, not lose ownership and wait upstairs.

“I will continue training as I do every year. If they tell me I have to go back to Barcelona B, I will do it and continue playing as I do now.”

Source | Barca TV (via Marca)

The 20-year-old is now in line to make his first first start of the 2019-20-20 on Wednesday. Barcelona play Ibiza at the Copa del Rey which should see a lot of rotation from the new manager.

advertisement