Patrick Kluivert says the departure of Carles Alena to Real Betis for the rest of the season on loan could be good news for Riqui Puig.

The 20-year-old has made no first-team appearances for Barça this season but has said he is ready to be patient and look forward to his opportunity at the Camp Nou.

Kluivert estimates Alena’s exit means Puig can be promoted to first team, but it’s up to Ernesto Valverde to make that call.

“I think so, it depends on Valverde. If there’s a space, I think Riqui should be the first to rise. I’ve told Riqui,” he said.

“Everybody wants to play in the first team and then look at their interests. To grow up it is not bad to borrow a good team to keep growing as a player and person. “

Source | Onda Cero

Barcelona have returned to training on Sunday as they prepare to return to La Liga action in January with a trip to Espanyol for the Champions League first.

