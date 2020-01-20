advertisement

Canadian boyfriend Mike Sloan, who made his battle with cancer on Twitter, has died.

Sloan had suffered from Thyroid Anaplastic Stage 4, initially given only six months to live, surpassing the diagnosis by four months.

Sloan was known for his clever observations, which included everything from his cat to Canadian politics.

Deeply personal tweets gave insight into what it was like to stare death in the face, and the perspective of someone who knows their days are numbered.

The London, Ontario country was followed by several Canadian personalities and political figures, including this Hour’s Rick Mercer, Arlene Dickinson, Bill Morneau and Michelle Rempel.

Mike Sloan passed peacefully at 1:25 pm EST via MAID. He asked me (@ bobsmith55) to let you know. I was with him at the end, holding his hand. He thanks you all for your support on this journey. His last words were, “Say Chub I love him.”

– Mike Sloan (@mikelondoncan) January 20, 2020

In a tweet, it was announced that Sloan passed away peacefully at 1:25 pm EST via MAID (medically assisted to die.) His last words were “Tell Chub (his cat) I love him.”

The post #Reading #RIPMIKE Trend on Twitter following the death of Mike Sloan first appeared on The Millial Mill.

