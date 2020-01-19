advertisement

A Ripley woman worries that her elderly father will die if a council decides to close her nursing home.

This week, it was revealed that Derbyshire County Council could close seven of its care homes.

Among them is Beechcroft on Nursery Avenue, West Hallam, which has 31 vulnerable and elderly residents and 46 staff.

According to the plans of the council, it could close as early as September of this year, following a 12-week consultation which should be approved next week.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous in case the information could affect her father’s treatment, fears the impact of the closure of the nursing home.

She said her father in the 1980s lived in a county council care home called The Willows on Laurel Avenue, Ripley.

It was moved from there in 2015 after the previous county council administration closed due to a maintenance delay. It should now be demolished to make way for 10 affordable units.

Now, Ripley’s father seems to be on the verge of moving again, as Beechcroft also suffers from a major maintenance delay.

She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “At first, I was in shock (when I heard about the plans). My father is mentally well at the moment, but it has not always been so.

A map showing the location of nursing homes managed by the county council that could be closed and those that could be renovated

“Sometimes he cannot quite understand because of his dementia. He may fall into a depressive state he had before his dementia, but now they almost merge.

“He was very sick after moving from his last DCC home and lost a lot of weight

“It made him very stressed and took a long time to settle down.

“He was hospitalized for months, spending more time there than in his new nursing home.

“He was moved shortly after my mother died, it was really a double blow for my father.

“We live in Ripley and we were five minutes away – and now we’re 30 minutes away and he couldn’t see us as regularly – he was struggling with a new environment and new people.

“He was used to the Willows.

“Beechcroft is wonderful, don’t get me wrong, and the staff are great. I don’t understand why DCC wants to get rid of it.

“If they had kept the upper hand, it wouldn’t have gotten to this point.

“We should not drive the elderly out of their homes. These people can end up in the system trying to find accommodation.

“All of these people do not have parents my age, most of them are elderly and may find it difficult to visit them.

“I don’t know how they can do this to people, they don’t seem to care.

“I hope DCC is considering a location closer to home for my father, otherwise we should consider a private location – but I am unable to do it myself.”

“If he has to start over, to be brutal, it will kill him. I don’t think he would be able to cope.

“He’s stable and happy right now – and the staff is great.”

A spokesperson for the Derbyshire County Council said: “We understand that this will be an anxious time for all who may be affected by these proposals.

“If the cabinet accepts that the consultation will continue after its meeting next week, we would like to reassure people that no decision will be made until we have heard everyone’s views and not will not have taken into account.

“We will do everything we can to support our residents and their loved ones and caregivers during this time and would like to reassure them that their care will not be compromised in any way.

“Based on the outcome of the consultation, we would conduct a full assessment of all the needs of our residents, including the consideration of any medical concerns, and ensure that they are fully supported to make the best choice for their future.” “

The council announced this week that the houses do not meet the standards of the 21st century and that they will soon no longer need the volume of provisions they currently have.

At the same time, three nursing homes could be renovated at an estimated cost of £ 11.5 million. Almost all residents may need to leave these homes during their renovation.

Overall, the closings and renovations would affect 300 residents and 458 employees.

This decision would transfer residents to other homes in the county council that have additional capacity or to other private homes subsidized by the council. Residents should not suddenly pay for their care.

Staff should be retained in other homes or elsewhere within the authority.

If approved, four homes could close as early as September in the first phase of the move, while three more could close by September 2021.

The renovation would begin in January 2021.

The nursing homes that could be closed during the first phase are:

East Clune Care Home, West Street, Clowne

Ladycross House Nursing Home, Travers Road, Sandiacre

Beechcroft Nursing Home, Nursery Avenue, West Hallam

Spinney care home, Woodlands, Brimington, Chesterfield

The nursing homes that could be closed in phase two are:

Holmlea Nursing Home, Waverley Street, Tibshelf

Goyt Valley House Nursing Home, Jubilee Street, New Mills

Gernon Manor Care Home, Dagnall Gardens, Bakewell

Rest homes that could be renovated are:

Briar Close House, Briar Close, Borrowash

Rowthorne Care Home, Rowthorne Avenue, Swanwick

New Bassett House Nursing Home, Park Avenue, Shirebrook

.

