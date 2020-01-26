advertisement

Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday.

Sunday brought the sad news that American basketball icon Kobe Bryant passed away at the age of 41. According to a report from TMZ, which was later confirmed by Variety, Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Bryant is said to have flown in his private helicopter when it crashed, caused a fire and dispatched rescue workers to the site. No one has survived on board, and so far five people have been confirmed dead. His wife Vanessa Bryant was neither in the helicopter, nor his four daughters.

advertisement

The NBA All Star is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He won an Oscar for the production and writing of the short film “Dear Basketball” in 2018, which was an animated adaptation of his own poem. Bryant also founded Granity Studios, a “multimedia original content company focused on creating new opportunities for storytelling about sports.” The studio produced podcasts, television series (in partnership with ESPN), and textbooks for middle school and youth ,

As a result of the news, the Hollywood community participated in the outbreak of mourning on Twitter. IndieWire has summarized the reactions of the Hollywood stars below. More will follow.

Jesus, that’s heartbreaking.

– Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah), January 26, 2020

Gods don’t die. pic.twitter.com/tJJFyQeTul

– SAFDIE (@JOSH_BENNY) January 26, 2020

Kobe literally just broke the internet.

Life is just beyond our control. May his loved ones and those who perished find peace.

– Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 26, 2020

Oh my God. https://t.co/EbNJCaBwFx

– Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) January 26, 2020

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement