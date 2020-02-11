advertisement

Rio and Kate: Becoming A Step Family is a new unique documentary recently aired on BBC One.

The hour-long episode watched the Ferdinand family as Rio Ferdinand’s fiancee, Kate Wright, became part of the family and became the stepmother of her three children, Lorenz, Tate and Tia.

This is the next stop on the family’s journey after the critically acclaimed Bafta documentary Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum And Dad. The documentary BBC One 2017 was a huge success, with a consolidated audience of more than 7 million viewers.

The BBC revealed the document: “In the months leading up to their marriage, this deeply personal film will examine the emotionally complicated dilemmas that this newly formed family unit faces after the death of Rio’s wife Rebecca in 2015.

“For Kate, 27, assuming not only the role of girlfriend and fiancée of Rio, but also of” mom “for three grieving children, and with the memory of Rebecca still very present, a unique set of emotionally complex challenges emerges.

Where to watch Rio and Kate: becoming a blended family online

The Rio and Kate documentary aired for the first time on February 10 at 9 p.m. on BBC One.

You can watch the episode online for free via the BBC iPlayer HERE.

Meanwhile, the original documentary Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum And Dad is available online via BBC iPlayer here.

Kate and Rio Ferdinand said of the new documentary, “The positive response to Being Mum And Dad in 2017 and the way she helped others through a similar situation was overwhelming. For this reason, we were both forced to tell the next chapter of our lives together.

“We hope that Becoming a blended family will provide a unique insight into blended families and the journey through mourning, while providing an intimate look at our lives together.”

On Instagram, Rio added: “Over the past year, myself and @xkateferdinand have filmed a new documentary @bbcone … it has been a huge personal journey and in doing so we hope the film will help other blended families and those living the journey of pain! “

And Kate shared with her subscribers: “This is an extremely important and personal project for @ rioferdy5 and me. For a year, we have been shooting a new documentary @bbcone” Rio and Kate: becoming a step-family “

“We had such a trip and we really hope that the film will help other blended families and those who are going through the journey of mourning”

Alison Kirkham, Controller of Factual Commissioning, added, “I want to thank Rio and Kate for opening their lives to us in such an intimate and personal way.

“The BBC has a long-standing commitment to tackling mental health issues and Rio Ferdinand’s bereavement program in 2017 helped open the conversation.

“We hope this new film will offer a meaningful insight into the reality and challenges of living in a blended family. It will also explore how grief affects us all differently”

