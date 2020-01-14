advertisement

Amazon raised the Ring Video Doorbell 2 to $ 129 during its major Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday sales, and it was a bestseller in that period. How is that not possible? This amazing video doorbell is one of the most popular models in the world and has never been cheaper. We said it would have “never” been cheaper, because there is now a new deal on Amazon with an even lower price if you choose a renewed model. That’s right, the Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2 is now available for just $ 119!

Here are the highlights of the product page:

A certified refurbished ring video doorbell 2 has been overhauled, tested and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device

Connect your Ring doorbell with Alexa and then switch on announcements when your doorbell is pressed or movement is detected. Talk to visitors via compatible Echo devices by saying “Alexa, talk to the front door”.

This allows you to see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as movement is detected or when visitors press the doorbell

Powered by the rechargeable battery or being connected to doorbell wires for a constant charge

Guard your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision

This allows you to check in at your accommodation at any time with video on request

Including lifetime theft protection: if your doorbell is stolen, we will replace it for free

