advertisement

If you have never purchased a renewed product on Amazon, this is what you need to know: they are guaranteed and guaranteed as new and if you are not satisfied, you can return the product for a full refund within 90 days. Why are we telling you this now? Because there is a murderous sale on Amazon that you should definitely benefit from. The $ 200 Ring Video Doorbell 2 is currently the most popular model of the company, and you can buy one for just $ 99 if you pick it up at Amazon. Or, if you prefer to upgrade to the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, you can get one for just $ 129 instead of $ 250! Many other Amazon devices are now also available for sale and you can find them all here.

Ring Video Doorbell 2

A certified revised ring video doorbell 2 has been overhauled, tested and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device

Connect your Ring doorbell with Alexa and then switch on announcements when your doorbell is pressed or movement is detected. Talk to visitors via compatible Echo devices by saying “Alexa, talk to the front door”.

This allows you to see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as movement is detected or when visitors press the doorbell

Powered by the rechargeable battery or being connected to doorbell wires for a constant charge

Guard your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision

This allows you to check in at your accommodation at any time with on-demand video from Live View

Including lifetime theft protection: if your doorbell is stolen, we will replace it for free

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

A certified revised video doorbell is refurbished, tested and certified to look and work like new

Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected, so you can hear visitors and speak in two-way conversations.

This allows you to see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC.

Sends alerts as soon as movement is detected or when visitors press the doorbell.

Requires a wired installation on existing doorbell cables. Compatible with iOS, Android, Mac and Windows 10 devices.

Guard your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision.

This allows you to check in at your accommodation at any time with on-demand video from Live View. Connectivity – 802.11 b / g / n WiFi connection at 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz. Wi-Fi speeds – requires a minimum upload speed of 1 Mbps, but 2 Mbps is recommended for optimum performance.

Including lifetime theft protection: if your doorbell is stolen, we will replace it for free

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

.

advertisement

advertisement