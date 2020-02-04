advertisement

The tiny guard and crafty striker give the crusaders the right balance to survive in the Catholic League of Philadelphia

At first glance, Riley DeVitis and Timaya Lewis-Eutsey don’t seem like they have a lot in common on the basketball court. After all, DeVitis measures at 5-foot-3 and gives up a good five inches to Lewis-Eutsey.

The common denominator of the Catholic Lansdale duo is their preference to attack the basket. DeVitis, an experienced captain, and junior Lewis-Eutsey have hit the foul line 237 times in 19 games.

advertisement

“They really only live for contact, for the edge attack, and that’s really our style of play,” said Eric Gidney, second-year coach.

It makes sense that Lewis, who dominates the color, made 126 fouls, but is a little less likely that a security guard would have hit 111 with a tiny one.

“Riley took a slightly different approach this year,” said Gidney. “She only had 43 3-point attempts and saw her scoring average increase. She just loves to drive and finish and get in touch and get herself to the free throw line. She’s a damn good one Free Thrower. “

The duo achieved an average of 40 points. Lewis-Eutsey, who says she was the youngest on the pitch as a young player, gives an average of 24.5 points and 8.5 rebounds, while DeVitis for a team 17-2 and 7-0 in the Philadelphia Blue Division averaged 15 points with the regular season end.

Personal statistics are secondary and both have taken the team’s only losses to heart.

“We definitely learned from them,” said DeVitis. “These two defeats have taught us that we have to play more as a team and share the ball.”

“We learn from every game,” said Lewis-Eutsey. “Above all, these two losses (the importance) of working as a team.”

And it is the team concept that means the most to both players.

“There have been ups and downs in terms of communication and teamwork,” said DeVitis. “But this is by far the best season I’ve had personally at LC. I just think we’re very close.

“Of all my three years, this has been the best season we’ve ever had,” said Lewis-Eutsey. “If we pull together and come together as a team, we can beat the big teams – Neshaminy, Abington, Bonner. We won with teams like this because we play together. “

The team is together even when they are not playing basketball.

“We had breakfast the other day. We had dinner together in my house Monday night, ”said DeVitis. “We come to the boys’ games together. We have team nights.”

“You are the best,” said Lewis-Eutsey.

“We like hanging out together,” said DeVitis. “It’s not like that,” Oh, we have to go there. “We invite the managers and it definitely helps that we are not only playing with each other, but also that we are best friends.”

For DeVitis, this will be her last season playing basketball.

“It was a difficult decision for me, especially because I went to a few schools to play,” she said.

She will study at Penn State University, where she will focus on environmental resource management.

“Penn State had one of the best farming programs and it was a breeze when I got into Main,” DeVitis said. “I thought I couldn’t really tell you that.”

“After the senior night I thought,” Wow, I will miss it next year. “I definitely know that I will miss it. I will miss the girls too, but I don’t think it will really work until I stop playing and do no off-season.”

For Lewis-Eustey, who may be looking to become a medical nurse, basketball will be an integral part of the future.

Both have their sights set on the postseason in which they hope to be able to repeat the successful run last year, in which the crusaders moved up to the second round of the PIAA Class 4A tournament.

“As far as I know, this is the longest way the program has traveled for 19 years,” said Gidney. “We lost a lot from graduation last year and (Riley and Timaya) were back at the gym in April. Not only were they back in the gym, they also brought the team back to the gym.

“Both are returning to the Catholic League of Philadelphia (exclusively), but are not satisfied with what they said.” This is our job and we will take this team as far as possible. “They set a good example, were consistent and extremely coachable and went out of their way to achieve our goal. “

advertisement