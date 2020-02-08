advertisement

Wherever Rihanna goes, the media world will follow. This was the case last night in New York at their Fenty kick-off event in Bergdorf Goodman, where a number of people were waiting around the block to enter the department store. Once inside, the guests waiting for their arrival were drinking Aperol spritz cocktails and listening to the beats of DJ Kitty Kash.

Around 10:00 p.m. the guest of honor of the night appeared on the main level, which caused a sensation. Rihanna wore her fenty turtleneck mini dress in burnt orange and combined the item with the brand’s parachute boots in Champagne. The shoes made in Italy are made of a wrinkled metallic fabric and have a leather-lined insole with comfort foam and a monogrammed slip pad. They have a pointed toe and a 4-inch stiletto heel.

The musician, who has become a designer, decorated the glittering ensemble with layered necklaces and two large hoops and stacked rings.

Kitty Kash also wore a pair of parachute boots in the same champagne color and designed the shoes with Fenty’s Utilitarian Corset Dress in Camo Green. She added a silver pouch and matching jewelry to the ensemble.

Other memorable looks include the DJs Coco and Breezy Dotson, who wore the brand’s knitted turtleneck top in Jet Black and the Fenty’s Jersey Skinny Pants in Oyster Gray. The duo ended their ensembles in the Affair Pumps. Coco wore the shoes in mint and Breezy in caramel.

Rihanna wore her Fenty band.

