This reign of Rihanna is just not going to end. The new year is only seven days old and her sister has already abandoned her Valentine’s Day Savage x Fenty collection and is probably preparing for fashion week. While it promised R9 in 2019, we are still waiting for that. It’s okay, sister, we have it (but we’re ready for new songs). However, what it took a long time to give up was her first selfie of the new year… and it was a good one.

Most people who publish their New Years Day or “Welcome to 2020” photo have a flying outfit, a rhythmic face and an inspirational quote about all the possibilities for the New Year or the New Decade. The most accomplished of us, our Queen Bajan, has done nothing like this.

Rihanna chose to drop a selfie without makeup, with a red and irritated button in full screen. Beauty also tipped the cornrows with its shapely edges. She wore a hoodie, giving us an athleisure reality. We have stan a queen who is comfortable in herself. She captioned the photo, “Doe’s first selfie of the year. # 2020. “

Rihanna is arguably one of the most coveted women in the world. A modern mieser, everything she touches turns to gold. To add to this, she is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful women in the world, with a multitude of magazine covers to support the claim. It’s refreshing to see her embrace natural things (like pimples) and feel comfortable enough to offer makeup to her 78 million subscribers.

She is not the first celebrity to do so, last year, Yara Shahidi also published a selfie without makeup, highlighting her imperfections. The balance is pleasant because we often see celebrities in full glamor and on the red carpet.

What do you think of Rihanna’s selfie without makeup? Even with a pimple, the sister still has good skin! Ring in the comments section.

