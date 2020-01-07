advertisement

Rihanna was encouraged to show himself completely natural without the little post and trap singer Lary Over abstaining and commented on this …

The beautiful singer Rihanna has left all her fans speechless after uploading a photo that shows everything natural. How beautiful it looks!

The interpreter of “Diamonds” didn’t mind taking a selfie naturally and without makeup. Her whole face shimmered, what a jealousy of complexion!

advertisement

It should be noted that her extraordinary beauty also drove the trap singer Lary Over, who declared herself an unexpected commentary on the artist’s fan.

It should be noted that Rihanna isn’t like the majority of celebrities around the world taking photos with extravagant outfits and makeup, the businesswoman previously looked proud with a few extra pounds, saying that no comment could harm her self-esteem.

In fact, the singer’s models are available in her prestigious clothing brand in all sizes, from 0 to plus and of course in different nationalities and age groups.

Previous articleRita Pereira’s vacation in paradise has ended. see the picturesNext articleKimberley Garner left nothing to the imagination. It is round and perfect!

In love of technology, with a view to smartphones, he does not despise any activity that is connected to the nerd world. TV series, films, manga, anime and comics (Marvel Addicted) are the order of the day.

advertisement