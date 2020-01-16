advertisement

There could be a new pop feud between two unlikely sources.

Although he can protest that it was not him (badum tsssh), you can blame Shaggy for starting this one.

The Jamaican singer hit the headlines earlier this week after claiming he was invited to “audition” for a spot on Rihanna’s new album.

He told the Daily Star: “They approached me for the Rihanna project, yes.

“There are a lot of great people involved but for me I didn’t need to audition to be on the record, I leave that to the youngest. But from what I hear, it should be good. “

Now, however, the Rihanna camp has denied its claims. A representative told Jamaican radio station Irie FM: “We are working on an album, not a talent show – so why (Rihanna) would she ask Shaggy or any other artist to audition?”

They added: “After Rihanna had already gathered all of the material for the album, Shaggy contacted her to ask her to be part of the album. She explained to him that the album was about finished and that ‘They were just working on mixing, mastering and deciding which songs to use.

“However, she invited him to submit some documents so that she could see if it matches the flow of the album. It was by no means requesting an audition, it was most of her best to get it listed on the album. “

The album, unofficially titled ‘R9’, would be finished and inspired by dancehall / reggae – although a release date is still to be confirmed.

