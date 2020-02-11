advertisement

Rihanna may have cracked the code for comfortable night-out fashion that is still stylish.

The singer, who became a designer, wore a mustard-yellow hoodie dress from her own Fenty label for Date Night with ASAP Rocky in Los Angeles yesterday. The hoodie dress from the latest Fenty version has a cotton jersey top and an asymmetrical satin skirt. The dress costs $ 740 at Fenty.com.

Rihanna is wearing a fenty hoodie dress and snake heels on February 10th in Los Angeles.

CREDIT: MEGA

While the hoodie dress is a rather unconventional piece, it fits a big trend of 2020: yellow. The color has a moment and appears in both the spring and the autumn collections.

With her matching shoes and wallet, Rihanna has taken on another trend that has a big moment: snake leather. Animal-inspired styles are available in numerous spring-20 ranges, and the A-Lister chose a mini bag and sandals with a python print. Her shoes, which seemed to be Gucci, were strappy sandals with almond toes and a narrow heel. Riri combined the sandals with an accessory that became increasingly popular in the 90s: anklets. She wore two layers on her left ankle.

CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Rihanna’s snake pattern sandals.

CREDIT: MEGA

Rihanna announced her Fenty label with Louis Vuitton’s parents LVMH in 2019, making her the first black woman to run a house in the French conglomerate. Instead of keeping to the traditional schedule for luxury brands – with a collection that comes out every fall and spring – Fenty drops new items about once a month. The goal is to be sold out every time without discounting the product.

If you like Rihanna’s snake print heel, you should buy one of the following models, all of which cost under $ 200.

To Buy: Protection Cinzia Sandal, $ 160.

To Buy: Bernardo Cameron Sandal, $ 175.

To Buy: BCBG Max Azria Tabitha Sandal, $ 100.

