Rihanna knows very well how to get attention. One of the last images to prevail was a video that was hung up on her Instagram in a bikini a few months ago, which seems to throw water over it and still seems to be viral.

And the fact is that the video is gathering across social networks and has become one of their most shared recordings of the year just ended.

Luxury recruitment

Rihanna makes gold with her Savage X Fenty, a brand that caused the fall of Victoria’s secret Angel. And the singer has managed to transform and diversify and her clothes seem to like everyone.

For the lingerie collection that Valentine is preparing, she has already announced that she will have one of her usual favorite designers, Adam Selman.

Selman himself recognized Rihanna’s strange way of signing him for her brand: Rihanna and I’ve been working together for seven years and now we are very close, Sometime earlier in the year we hugged at a party and she said, “You have to do the Savage X Fenty with me.” And then she left. She wrote to me two days later and told me that everything was serious (…) ”.

He likes dogs, pizza and popcorn. Already a fan of Nintendo and Sony, but no longer throws anything today. He has worked on websites and magazines such as GameBlast, Nintendo World, Hero and Portal Pop, but is now exclusively dedicated to Spark Chronicles.

