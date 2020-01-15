advertisement

TOKYO – Tokyo-based human rights activists on Wednesday decried the latest comments by Japan’s ambassador to Yangon, who told local media that he did not think the Myanmar military committed genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority in the country.

More than 730,000 Rohingya fled the Southeast Asian nation to Bangladesh in 2017 following an army-led attack. The United Nations has said the campaign was executed with “genocidal intent” and includes mass killings and rape.

The military offensive has triggered a series of ongoing legal cases filed in recent months in courts around the globe, including the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ), both based in The Hague.

advertisement

Zaw Min Htut, vice president of an advocacy group, the Burma’s Rohingya Association in Japan, said the ambassador’s comments were “disturbing”.

“I am very disappointed and attracted to the Japanese government again. Please try to help the Rohingya people and not become criminals,” Zaw Min Htut told foreign correspondents in Tokyo.

“Today the Japanese government does not even cooperate, not supporting N..N’s actions on Myanmar,” he said.

His group supports some 250 Japanese-based Rohingya.

Ichiro Maruyama, the Japanese ambassador to Myanmar, told the local Irrawaddy news site in December that he did not think the Myanmar military “committed genocide or (intended) genocide”. trade sanctions on Myanmar for the Rohingya crisis would be “utter nonsense”.

The ICJ, the United Nations highest court, will issue a ruling on a request for emergency measures in a genocide case against Myanmar on January 23, the Gambian Ministry of Justice said on Monday.

The predominantly Muslim West African country filed a lawsuit in November, alleging that Myanmar was committing “a continuing genocide” against the Rohingya in the western state of Rakhine.

The Myanmar government has strongly opposed that conclusion, categorizing the military operation as a legitimate counter-terrorism response to attacks by Rohingya militants.

Japan’s foreign ministry said it was unable to comment on the legal issue in the ICJ because it is among “third parties”.

“Ambassador Maruyama was not meant to prejudge the findings or judgment of this ICJ case,” he told the ministry in a statement. “Rather, he merely expressed his impression as a person working in the country, including understanding the complexity of situations in the Rakhine state.” (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Elaine Lies; Additional reporting by Linda Sieg and Poppy McPherson; Editing by Anthony Slodkowski and Nick Macfie)

advertisement