If the surge in support for Sinn Féin and left-wing parties in these general elections was a noticeable trend, then the complete failure of the far-right party or anti-immigration candidates to get a respectable part of the vote was another problem.

The success of the anti-immigration movement across Europe and the recent protests against direct care in cities across Ireland prompted around 30 candidates from multiple groups to apply on an extreme right-wing platform.

These candidates, who often call themselves “Irish patriots”, are linked by strong rhetoric against immigrants. They often applied to each other during the campaign.

Without exception, they were badly defeated, and no candidate voted well enough to get their expenses back.

The National Party, founded in 2016, is one of the most extreme of these groups. His leader, Justin Barrett, has previously participated in fascist and neo-Nazi events in Europe in his role as an anti-abortionist, declaring that abortion doctors should receive the death penalty.

Barrett himself wasn’t running, but nine other National Party candidates, including deputy chairman James Reynolds. With a 1.74 percent vote in Longford-Westmeath, he was the best representative of the party.

The Irish Freedom Party, founded in 2018, selected 10 candidates, none of whom received more than 2.06 percent of the vote. His Kerry candidate, John Bowler, a Californian who had moved to Ireland in recent years, received only 0.61 percent of the vote, while Dublin Bay-North veteran Ben Gilroy received 1.08 percent.

O’Doherty headlines

One of the best performers in the far-right milieu was Gemma O’Doherty, a former Irish independent journalist who became a conspiracy theorist and activist against immigration. She received 1.97 percent of the vote in Fingal (or 1,614 votes after transfers).

O’Doherty recently made headlines for speaking to a mixed couple on social media after being featured in a supermarket ad. She was also criticized for publicly posting photos of dark-skinned schoolchildren, who she claimed showed that the Irish had become an “ethnic minority” in many cities.

This is the third election she has taken part in after unsuccessfully applying for a seat in Europe last November. She also tried to get the 2018 presidential ticket, but was unable to secure enough nominations.

O’Doherty, banned by YouTube and Facebook, appeared under the banner of Anti-Corruption Ireland, an unregistered political party. Her party colleague John Waters made it worse. The author and former columnist of the Irish Times received 925 votes in Dún Laoghaire before he was eliminated from the first count.

The results for most other candidates who expressed anti-immigration or extreme right-wing views were similarly grim.

Renua, who has increasingly campaigned for rhetoric against immigrants in recent years, performed significantly worse than in 2016 and was once again unable to return any candidates.

Casey failure

Businessman Peter Casey, who earned 23 percent in the 2018 presidential election and described immigration as a “ticking time bomb,” finished third to last in Donegal and Dublin West.

There were contrasting signals as to how the right would develop in the run-up to the elections. A 2018 ESRI survey found that 41 percent of Irish were willing to accept more Muslim immigration. In the Ipsos MRBI survey on Irish Times / RTÉ / TG4 / UCD on Saturday, however, only 1 percent of those surveyed gave immigration as the main voice.

Independent Peter Casey at the Counting Center in Letterkenny, Co Donegal. Photo: Joe Dunne Photography

Dr. Natasha Dromey, an extremism expert at University College Cork, said it was dangerous to assume that Ireland was immune to a shift to the right. “At least for Ireland, however, it is not likely for the time being that this will have too much of an impact in the broader political sense.”

Some who have made controversial immigration comments in the recent past have been successful. Independent TD Noel Grealish, who described African immigrants as a “fanatic” last year, was re-elected in Galway West.

Verona Murphy, who previously linked migrants to the Islamic State terrorist group, took her seat in Wexford for the first time as an independent candidate.

“We have to make sure that we don’t go the path of populism like in some European countries,” said Labor leader Brendan Howlin, elected in Wexford. “I think it is the responsibility of political parties to ensure that they prevail in their own outfits, otherwise people will be tempted to test the water in a way that is very divisive.”

Dr. Dromey believes that there has been an increase in right-wing extremist talks in politics and society, “but right-wing extremist parties have not established themselves as a real alternative to the system, and their narrative offers little to solve the problems that the general public does Most important looks. “

In the meantime, some of these tough candidates have not been able to accept their defeat with ease.

“The Irish from #Fingal voted again for their extinction,” O’Doherty posted on Twitter this weekend.

