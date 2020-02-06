advertisement

An ongoing series about conservatism in Canada. Today’s author: Sean Speer.

Over the past few weeks, I have written columns written on these pages that argue: (1) the Conservative party should aspire to be a 50 percent plus-one proposition in Canadian politics; (2) increasing party base will require the maintenance of support from social conservatives; and (3) social conservatives should be committed to promoting and cultivating “bourgeois virtues” among those Canadians who are not currently benefiting from them.

The response to these proposals has been generally positive. But there is a common question from supporters and critics alike: how?

The answer, to me, seems to be to orient the political and political agenda of the Conservative party towards a fundamental cause. Think of economic growth or poverty reduction or social solidarity or any issue that enlivens the Conservatives.

This is more than a mere campaign slogan. Sampling a cause for a big picture can allow the Conservatives to apply their insight and principles in the service of an ambitious and focused political program. You might think of causation as conservatism.

There are three arguments in his favor. It is worth addressing them below.

The first is that it can help offset the party’s disadvantage in competing with left-wing opponents unconditional on ideological or fiscal constraints on government action. On the contrary, the Conservative side is skeptical of “grand models” or large-scale deficit spending and in turn may face practical political challenges that align with the other party’s perceived ambition. Organizing a policy agenda around a core issue can help elevate the Conservatives’ agenda, even if their individual policies are modest compared to the broken proposals put forward by the Liberals and the NDP.

The second is that it can be an antidote to a distributed agenda that may look different and transactional. This is a problem that has constrained the Conservative Party for the last two election cycles. Voters simply cannot connect the dots between a mix of tax cuts, micro-spending, crime crackdowns and consumer populist initiatives. Building a policy program around a fundamental cause can bring form and coherence to the party platform. And, more importantly, it can give Canadians a better understanding of what conservatives actually care about.

Finally, it can be unifying for various parts of the Conservative party coalition, including social conservatives, liberators and the red Tories. Finding areas of intra-conservative convergence will be essential if the Conservatives protect and grow the party base.

If readers accept the question of causation-induced conservatism, the unresolved question is certainly: what should be the cause?

Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney recently spoke with a National Post reporter, Stuart Thomson, about “social movement-centered conservatism.”

Social mobility essentially refers to a young person’s ability to raise the economic ladder compared to his or her parents. Canada’s record for social mobility has been generally positive. We are regularly at the top level of OECD countries.

However, the picture of mobility varies between countries and groups, and there is even new evidence that overall social mobility is declining. People are feeling it too. A recent poll found that more than six in 10 Canadians are pessimistic about the future of the next generation. A 2017 study showed that nearly 70 percent predict that today’s children will be worse off than their parents.

The Conservative Party must commit itself to strengthening and keeping the promise of social movement in Canada. This should be the main cause of the party.

It is a cause that will resonate with most Canadians. Parentdo parents are worried about their children’s future, after all. It is a feeling that transcends race, religion and politics.

It would also unite different strands of Canadian conservatism. An agenda of social mobility (what the British Conservatives have broadly called a “life-long” strategy) would necessarily derive from the bourgeois virtues of social conservatives, emphasis on markets, and economic dynamism from libertarians and civil society preferences and communitarianism Traditional Red Tories.

Delegates vote on party constitutional issues at the Conservative Party of Canada National Policy Convention in Halifax on August 24, 2018.

Andrew Vaughan / The Canadian Press

These insights and principles will need to be applied to a wide range of policy areas, including family and marriage, child care, education, criminal justice, taxes, housing, mental health and addiction, immigration, the macroeconomic and even aspects of foreign policy. There would be plenty of room for a heated debate on the “how”, but causation-induced conservatism would bring the necessary clarity to the “what” and “why”.

The current leadership race is certainly evidence of this. So far, it has largely served to demonstrate the need to eradicate the conservative politics in question for the big picture. The renewal of the party will not come in the form of memes, talking points or a shuffle of the same old promises.

Canadian Conservatives must commit to making Canada the most socially mobile country in the world. It is one cause that can bring positive expression to conservative principles, unify the Conservative coalition, and build the base of Conservative party support. It is one reason, therefore, that all Conservatives must commit to it.

Sean Speer is a Canadian politics scholar.

