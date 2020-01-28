advertisement

Houston Rap Artist Riff Raff is still busy in early 2020. The hip-hop artist has teamed up with clothing brand Gecko Hawaii for a new launch.

Key facts: This week, Gecko Hawaii formalized the collaboration with a statement on ties to the H-Town native.

Derek Sciacqua, CEO of Gecko Hawaii, said, “Our brand is about fun, just like Dale Dan Tony! This partnership started because we learned that Riff was a Gecko fan, and once we met, it was naturally win-win. The Neon icon wore a lot of Gecko Hawaii when he was a kid in Texas and we are delighted to be associated with him. He is the ideal brand ambassador for us. “” It’s a dream partnership that fascinates me so much. Growing up, I loved this brand, and if someone had told me at the age of seven that I would choose color combinations with the creator of Gecko, I would have cried. My eyes are raining now, ”said Riff Raff. (5WPR)

advertisement

Key details: Next month, Gecko Hawaii and Riff Raff will showcase official clothing at the annual MAGIC storefront in Nevada.

The brand will launch a new range of Gecko X Riff Raff clothing to retailers at the MAGIC show at LAS Vegas Pool Booth # 80808 from February 5 to 7. The line is bright and fun with an aesthetic from the 80s and 90s. Gecko Hawaii will also produce products from the Riff Raff tour and manage all online sales of RiFF RaFF and RiFF RaFF x Gecko clothing. The online store will be launched on 3/1/2020. (5WPR)

Wait, there is more: In December 2019, Riff teased fans about the production of exclusive shirts for the Hawaii Gecko tour.

Before you leave: In early January 2020, Raff released his colorful clip “Gallon of Ciroc”.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4nQGFW-IWb4 (/ integrated)

advertisement