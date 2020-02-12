advertisement

Ridley Scott’s latest film, “The Last Duel”, will be shot in Ireland next month, particularly around Bective Abbey in Meath.

The Meath Chronicle reports that the Bective Bridge will be used in the next film from March 23 to 30, the road over the bridge being closed at that time. Bective Abbey, which sits just across from Bective Bridge, was actually used in Braveheart in 1995, where it doubled as a tower of London where William Wallace – played by Mel Gibson – was hung, drawn and quartered.

Curiously, “The Last Duel” has a similar vibe. Based on the book by Eric Jager of the same name, it tells the story of the last combat trial in medieval France, where a Norman knight and a squire intended to fight to death for the alleged rape of the wife of the knight by the squire. Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Nicole Holofcener adapted Jager’s book with Ridley Scott who should now direct the film next month.

IMDb lists Adam Driver as Jacques LeGris, the Norman knight, while Matt Damon will play Jean de Carrouges, the squire, with “Killing Eve” star Jodie Comer who will play Marguerite’s wife. It’s not yet known if more filming will take place in Ireland for “ The Last Duel, ” but you can expect to see Matt Damon or Adam Driver touring the Midlands in the coming weeks.

