Make the most of his debut with a new team

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won pole for the Daytona 500 NASCAR season opening.

Stenhouse set a fast lap at 194,582 mph to put his new Chevrolet Camaro on pole for next Sunday’s race. Stenhouse makes his debut at JTG-Daugherty Racing after Roush Fenway Racing abruptly fired him late last year.

“It’s a good way to start our relationship with JTG,” said Stenhouse. “We definitely have something to prove.”

Stenhouse prevailed against Alex Bowman. Bowman reached 194,363 mph around the 2 1/2 mile super speedway to cordon off the front row. Only the first two places were determined in single-car qualifying.

The starting order for the rest of the 40-car field will be determined by two qualifying races on Thursday at the Daytona International Speedway.

Nevertheless, the Hendrick Motorsports starts clearly have speed: Stenhouse gets power from Hendrick, and Hendrick drivers Bowman, Chase Elliott and Jimmie Johnson finished second to fourth on the speed table.

Defending champion Denny Hamlin finished fifth.

On Sunday there was an opportunity to qualify for two teams with no charters and the slots went to Brendan Gaughan and Justin Haley. Haley was the surprise winner of Daytona, which was cut in the rain last July, and took the win for Spire Motorsports during an extended weather delay.

It was his third and final start in the Cup series in 2019.

“We definitely have a car that is fast enough to win this race under the Green Flag conditions,” said 20-year-old Haley, who is now driving for Kaulig Racing.

The start-up team does not have a replacement car on hand and assumes that it will be very careful in the qualifying race.

“Of course it was very important for us,” said Haley. This is still the Daytona 500 – something I’ve always dreamed of. “

Haley is the youngest driver in the field. The oldest man also got in.

44-year-old Gaughan is planning four starts on Superspeedways this year before retiring. He has a top five result in 62 career cup starts at Talladega in 2004.

“I never knew when the last would be,” said Gaughan. “I know when this will be.” We did it, we are here and I will have a (great) time. “

Daniel Suarez, who started last weekend at the season finale, landed a ride with a non-chartered team and has to work his way into the 500 after a lack of qualification.

