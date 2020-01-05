advertisement

Nineteen years ago, another of the great frustrated underachievers of British comedy appeared for the first time. David Brent is still honored alongside Rigsby, Mainwaring and Fawlty, but Ricky Gervais, its creator, has long evolved into a more fissile figure. In an era of lightning rods, Gervais was one of the most indestructible. Put on your rubber soles. It will host the Golden Globes for the fifth time in 2020.

In the past ten years, Gervais has increasingly addressed the alleged hypersensitivity of cultural goalkeepers. “I always said just because you’re insulted doesn’t mean you’re right,” he barks at every opportunity. He has a special interest in “crossing borders” (that is, being rude) when it comes to transgender people. The 2013 comic special Humanity contained around 20 minutes of material on this subject – it compared trans people with people who wanted to become chimpanzees – that was supposed to cause the “insult” that he cares so little about.

We do not have enough space to investigate all justifications and rebuttals. Maybe he is putting on a persona. Saying “it’s just a joke” is rarely a defense in itself (an exception is when the reader misunderstood sarcasm). You know how these arguments work. However, a hug of the snowflake manifesto is not required to recognize a statement in the invitation to Golden Globes.

Gervais was identified as an emblematic figure in the current online culture wars

A lot has changed since Gervais was presented in 2016. At the end of the following year, the Weinstein scandal broke out and the industry began a phase of soul searching. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the quirky organization that runs the Globes, has reason to thank the MC this weekend. The prices were long considered a joke and came to life when it arrived in 2010. He was rude about the winners. He was rude to the moderators. He was particularly rude about the HFPA. If we can play with an oxymoron, this cozy danger of the show gave a real jolt.

Last year, the organizers seemed to acknowledge that those days were over when they invited nice Sandra Oh and nicer Andy Samberg to warm up their host duties. It made sense to make a joke out of the letter, but the monologue was still boring enough to sleepily drop airplanes from the sky. The HFPA could have turned to people like Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Instead, they opened the protective cage that had been placed around the large red Gervais button after Weinstein’s break.

The star could hardly have been more clumsy. Those who remembered his exhausting jokes about Caitlyn Jenner were already under fire. He immediately waded into the lake of the bowels, which gathered after her own contribution to the transgender debate about JK Rowling. Gervais responded “aggressively” to a satirical tweet in which he referred to the author’s support for a woman who had been released for using negative language against transgender people. It went back and forth. Gervais didn’t apologize (as if), but he admitted that he accepted trans women as women. The HFPA wriggled.

In truth, it doesn’t matter what Gervais says or does now. He was identified as an emblematic figure in the current online cultural wars. The response to his recently released Netflix series After Life is instructive. Regarding a man who can say whatever he wants after his wife’s death (sigh), the show was popular with viewers – one of the top 10 that Netflix has seen the most in the UK and Ireland last year – however received mixed reviews. Critics were then bombarded with abuse by Twitter accounts with soccer-related avatars. The words “woke up” and “triggered” were put in wither satirical quotes. Gervais has been given the status of a lightning rod. The medium is the message and it is the medium that matters.

Gervais certainly knew what he was doing when he later tweeted “Film & Performance of the Year” under Joker’s official control

In danger of playing Trump in Charlottesville, all sides are responsible for reshaping artists and artwork into the purity testing material. Within hours of Todd Phillips’ Joker winning the Golden Lion in Venice, the argument over its value ceased to concern performance, cinematography, or narrative coherence. Although only superficially political, the film is here to find out whether you are a “bright snowflake cry baby” (for) or a “sexist, racist drug” (against). In the meantime, a mass of sensible people nods without pushing a millimeter closer to one of the extremist wings.

There have always been controversial performers and controversial works, but smelly online discourse is turning these things into lightning rods more quickly than ever. None of this can be said that the current issues have made serious efforts to defuse the atmosphere. When the awards season began, Phillips, who first became famous with The Hangover, said that he left the comedy because (you are ahead of me) “woke up the culture”. Gervais certainly knew what he was doing when he later tweeted “Film & Performance of the Year” under Joker’s official control.

Yes, they have probably come.

