No female directors were nominated for the Golden Globe 2020 as best director.

Ricky Gervais has tried to joke about the lack of filmmakers nominated for the Golden Globe 2020 Best Director, but his comments have sparked a backlash on social media. In addition, the joke apparently landed with a thud among the participants in the Golden Globes ceremony. This year’s nominations for the Golden Globe for Best Director consisted exclusively of male directors: Sam Mendes (“1917”), Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”), Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”), Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time Hollywood”). ) and Todd Phillips (“Joker”). Given the strength of several women-directed films, from Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” to Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell” (both Golden Globe nominated in other categories), Globes’ nominations for 2020 proved controversial on the morning of the nominations ,

“No female directors were nominated this year,” said Gervais in the middle of the show. “This is bad. I have spoken to the HFPA and they have guaranteed that this will never happen again. The HFPA, in collaboration with all the major studios, has agreed to go back to when they did not hire any directors. It will solve the problem please. “

Hollywood women Melissa Silverstein reacted critically to Gervais’ joke and wrote on social media: “The lack of directors in the industry is no joke. The 100 best films of 2019 were moderated by 113 directors, 89.4 percent male and 10.6 percent female. “

Variety’s Ramin Setoodeh was at the Golden Globes ceremony and tweeted, “No one laughed during this horrible joke about directors of Ricky Gervais.”

The Gervais woman joke turned out to be as controversial as some of the jokes he made during the monologue. In 2020 Gervais was the fifth and supposedly last venue for the Golden Globes.

