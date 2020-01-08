advertisement

There is still talk about the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, which is largely thanks to the host Ricky Gervais.

In the course of his hosting tasks, the comedian aimed at Hollywood and berated everything that was wrong with the industry.

Nothing was certain, including the superhero genre.

Gervais said all the best actors have visited networks like Netflix and HBO.

Then he added:

“Hollywood movies are doing fantasy adventure nonsense now.” “They wear masks and cloaks and really tight costumes,” he continued: “Your job is no longer acting. It goes to the gym twice a day and takes steroids! Do we have an award for the most cunning junkie?”

Ricky would then point out Martin Scorsese’s recent sentiment and agree that the superhero genre is not a real movie theater while making fun of Scorsese’s climax.

Another highlight of the monologue was that Gervais insulted Hollywood for its rampant political grandeur, rather than entertaining him.

“If you win a prize tonight, don’t use it as a platform for a political speech. You won’t be able to tell the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you have less time in spent school as Greta Thunberg.

So if you win, come on up, take your little award, thank your agent and your god and fuck you, OK? It’s been three hours. “

Since Sunday’s monologue, Gervais has received a lot of praise and support. However, the comedian also has some backlashes.

On Monday, Ricky replied with this tweet:

How the hell can huge corporations and the richest and most privileged people in the world be seen as right? 😂 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/rfXdGrZ41j

– Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 6, 2020

Ricky also addressed the media that had attacked him for the monologue describing them as “idiots”.

I always knew there were idiots in the world who took jokes seriously, but I was surprised that there were some journalists. Understanding things is fundamental to their work, isn’t it? But it only makes it funnier, I think

– Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 7, 2020

The best truths sometimes come out in comedy. Ricky Gervais could be a pioneer in getting an industry to take a close look in the mirror.

The comedian summed things up perfectly with this microphone drop from today’s tweet. He said, “Just because you’re offended doesn’t mean you’re right.”

1. Just pointing out whether someone is left or right is not an argument.

2. If a joke is good enough, anyone can enjoy it.

3. It’s not just about you.

4. Just because you’re offended doesn’t mean you’re right.

– Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 8, 2020

What do you think of Ricky Gervais? Does he help change culture by calling Hollywood?

Share your comments with us.

