Gervais also targeted the MCU with his usual nihilistic approach and organized religion.

Ricky Gervais was hired to hold a monologue at the start of the 77th Golden Globe Awards, and it went exactly as you expected.

In front of the crowd of nominees and various dignitaries of the entertainment industry, Gervais returned with a pint of beer in hand to his usual brand of performative, provocative one-liners aimed at people in the room and at people outside the room.

Although Gervais has already hosted the ceremony, his past transphobic comments have led many to wonder if he deserved to have the platform for one of the most-watched awards ceremonies of the year. Gervais doubled his standard rejection approach. “Kevin Hart was released from the Oscars for some offensive tweets. Fortunately, the Hollywood Foreign Press can hardly speak English, ”said Gervais. “Remember, it’s just jokes. We’re all going to die soon and there’s no sequel.”

(This last remark seems to imply that Gervais is an atheist, a belief that, surprisingly, he never advocated on a public platform before this monologue.)

There was an overview of the usual topics of the year in entertainment: Felicity Huffman was the target of a joke (to Tom Hanks’ obvious horror). The story of Leonardo DiCaprio with much younger women was also discussed. Another joke implied that every television and film manager was ashamed of Ronan Farrow’s existence – if that sounds vaguely known, it’s the same prerequisite for a joke made at Emmys 2018 15 months ago.

As evidence that no public space is free from a discussion of Marvel film criticism, Gervais played both sides of the aisle, initially pursuing the people involved in creating the superhero film genre. “The actors who are currently making Hollywood films are now doing fantasy adventure nonsense. They wear masks and cloaks and very tight costumes. Your job is no longer to act. It goes to the gym twice a day and takes steroids, “said Gervais.

Then he turned to Martin Scorsese and jumped off the legendary director’s recent comments comparing superhero films and theme parks. “I don’t know what he’s doing in the theme parks. He’s not big enough to ride,” said Gervais. (Scorsese seemed to understand the joke.)

Gervais ended his opening speech by doing his best to undercut, as usual, the importance of the show he hosts. He used the Apple TV + series “The Morning Show” as a starting point. “A great drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing, made by a company that operates sweatshirts in China,” said Gervais, deciphering the existence of megaconglomerates in entertainment.

“If you win a prize tonight, don’t use it as a platform for a political speech. You won’t be able to tell the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you have less time in spent school as Greta Thunberg, if you win come, accept your little award, thank your agent and god and fuck, ”concluded Gervais.

These statements came to sentences after Gervais reminded the audience of the existence of the second season of a TV show in which he starred and which is available on a streaming platform owned by a company worth approximately $ 140 billion. Dollar is operated.

